Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of MTS on contract basis for deployment in the office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bilaspur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till August 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 MTS vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 45 years as on August 18.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution. Must have worked in a 100 bedded hospital for a minimum period of one year.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.