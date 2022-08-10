Assam Rifles has released the admit card for the Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website assamrifles.gov.in.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (Skill) Test (TT) and Written Test will be conducted simultaneously at seven centres from September 1 onwards.

All candidates need to carry their admit card and their documents including educational certificate and mark sheets, domicile certificate/ permanent residential certificate, caste/reservation certificate, 10 copies of recent passport size photographs and others. Complete list in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1380 vacancies into Group B and C.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website assamrifles.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.