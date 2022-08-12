Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the online application forms for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2022. Qualified candidates must register and apply for the Main exam at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in by August 25.

The UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held on June 12 (Sunday). The results were declared on July 27.

Over 3.29 lakh candidates appeared for the UP PCS 2022 exam. Of these, 5964 candidates have qualified for the PCS Main exam 2022. The exam date will be announced later.

Qualified candidates have to login using their Rgistration no. & Basic Details at the link provided on the website and complete their Main exam application. They must also pay the exam fee and select the exam centre out of the three options: Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS Mains 2022: