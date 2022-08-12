Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The interview round was conducted from July 4 to August 1, 2022. The recruitment drive was held to fill up a total of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO.

Steps to download EPFO final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Go to ‘What’s New section’ and click on 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download EPFO final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.