CUET UG admit card 2022 phase 4 released; here’s download link
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 4.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 4 to be held in August. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET UG 2022 phase 4 is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20 at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India.
A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4.
Steps to download CUET admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in
- Click on Sign In tab
- Key in your Application Number, Password and submit
- The CUET admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.