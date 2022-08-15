National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 4 to be held in August. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 phase 4 is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20 at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India.

A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4.

Steps to download CUET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on Sign In tab Key in your Application Number, Password and submit The CUET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download CUET UG admit card 2022.