Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer key of the written test for SCT SI of Police (Civil) and / or equivalent posts. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tslprb.in.

Candidates can raise objections till August 15 upto 5.00 PM.

The Preliminary written exam was conducted on August 7 (Sunday) in 503 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and 35 other Towns throughout the Telangana State.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent posts.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on “PWT Preliminary Key of English-Telugu Version” under SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent post The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections on PWT Preliminary key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.