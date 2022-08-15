Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Public Relation Officer, Staff Nurse, Panchakarma Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till August 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Ayurveda): 08

Senior Program Manager (Technical): 01

Public Relation Officer (PRO): 01

Junior Program Manager (Technical): 02

Program Manager (Administrative): 01

Yoga Therapist: 02

Staff Nurse: 12

Panchakarma Technician: 13

Audiologist: 01

Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist: 01

OT Technician (Ophthalmic): 01

Assistant Library Officer: 01

Panchkarma Attendant: 10

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.