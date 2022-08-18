Allahabad HC result 2022 declared for APS/RO posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.
Allahabad High Court has released the results of the Additional Private Secretary (English/ Hindi) and Review Officer (Hindi/ Urdu) posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.
The Stage-I examinations for APS English and APS Hindi were conducted on December 22 and 23, 2021, whereas the RO Hindi and English exams were held on January 6 and 7, 2022, respectively. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency.
The qualified candidates will have to appear for the stage-II examinations.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 68 APS vacancies (60 for APS English and 8 for APS Hindi) and 29 RO vacancies (27 for RO Hindi and 2 for RO Urdu)
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on APS and RO result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Stage-I result of APS (English) Recruitment Examination-2021
Stage-I result of APS (Hindi) Recruitment Examination-2021
Stage-I result of RO (Hindi) Recruitment Examination-2021
Stage-I result of RO (Urdu) Recruitment Examination-2021
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.