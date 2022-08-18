The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under Fishery Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in from August 22 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 22, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B F Sc. degree from any College/University recognized by ICAR or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of ICAR. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. The applicants from BPL/PWBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.