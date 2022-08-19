The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today for the ICAR entrance exam 2022. Interested candidates can apply for ICAR AIEEA 2022 at the official website icar.nta.nic.in upto 11.50 PM.

NTA will conduct the ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/ SRF(Ph.D)] -2022 for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23. The exam dates will be announced later.

The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple choice questions. The ICAR AIEEA-(UG) exam will be in English and Hindi while it will be English only for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D).

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the ICAR website.

Here’s NTA ICAR AIEEA 2022 notification.

