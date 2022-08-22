Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2022, in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM, and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 21. The exam was postponed due to floods in the state. Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

“It is for information of all concerned candidates that in view of the dislocation caused by the severe floods in the State, the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) is hereby postponed until further order,” read the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 796 ASO posts in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9).

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test in Computer Application (Practical).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.