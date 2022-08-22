Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for JMLCCE 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from September 11 to October 10, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 455 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Minimum Matriculation from a recognized educational institution located in the state of Jharkhand. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.