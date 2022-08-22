Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the notifications for various posts of Lecturers, Senior Lecturers, and Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State. The registration date has yet not been released. Once the registration begins, candidates will be able to apply on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vaacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be over 57 years of age as on July 31, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who obtained a Degree (UG/PG) after undergoing a course of one year duration Double degree / Dual degree etc., are not eligible to apply for this recruitment. Candidates who obtained any of the required qualifications (SSLC, HSC (or) its equivalent, UG degree, PG degree, B.Ed degree, M.Ed, degree or any other degree) simultaneously are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.

Senior Lecturers: Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline with not less than 50% marks and M.Ed. Degree with not less than 55%marks.

Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography. M.Ed., for Lecturers in Languages or Subjects and M.P.Ed., for Lecturers in Physical Education, with not less than55% marks.

Junior Lecturers: Master’s degree with not less than 50% marks in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, History and Geography and M.Ed. degree with not less than 55% marks. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for OC/BC/BCM/MBC/DNC category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/SCA/ST and differently abled candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Certificate Verification (CV).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.