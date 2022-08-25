The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications from male candidates for the recruitment of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. Interested candidates can apply online at the ICG website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from September 8 to 22.

The ICG recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies, out of which, 225 vacancies are for Navik (General Duty), 40 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 16 for Yantrik (Mechanical), 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 9 for Yantrik (Electrical).

Educational Qualification

Navik (General Duty): A candidates should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): A candidates should have passed Class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: A candidates should have passed class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age

18-22 years with relaxation in the upper age limit of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates.

Selection process

The selection of recruits is based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III and IV and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.