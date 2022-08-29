Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the HSLC Compartmental examination 2022 result. Students can check and download their results from the official website sebaonline.org.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the pass percentage is 53.80%. A total of 24,591 students took the compartmental examination, of which, 12,861 have been declared qualified.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sebaonline.org Click on the result link Key in your loin details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.