Telangana State Council of Higher Education has started the online registrations for TS DOST 2022 phase 3 for undergraduate degree admissions 2022-23. Candidates can register for DOST 2021 Phase III on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in till September 12.

Candidates shall pay a registration fee of Rs 400 and exercise web options by September 13. The DOST 3rd phase seat allotment result will be out on September 16.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

Steps to apply for TS DOST Phase 3:

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Login by using your DOST ID and PIN Complete application for desired course, pay fee and submit form Download form and print a copy for future reference.

Here’s direct link for TS DOST 3rd phase registration.

The result of DOST phase 2 and 1 seat allotment has already been published. In phase-I, 1.12 lakh candidates and in phase-II, 48,796 candidates secured seats in various colleges.