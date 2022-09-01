Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive), and others today. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director, 4 for Deputy Director, 1 for Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive), 1 for Photographic Officer, 1 for Senior Photographic Officer, 1 for Junior Scientific Officer (Physics), 1 for Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis), 22 for Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, 1 for Principal in Railway Degree College, 1 for Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, and 2 for Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works (Civil).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Click on the relevant post Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.