today, September 6, is the last date to apply for various posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 323 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of ASI and 312 for Head Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on September 6, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent.

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF candidate, Female candidates and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee. However, Rs 40 plus taxes = Rs 47.2 will be charged from every candidate including exempted category as “service charge” by the CSC.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against “RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT SUB INSPECTOR (STENO) AND HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL)” Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection shall be held in two phases: First Phase- Written Examination; (b) Second Phase- Physical Measurement, Shorthand Test for ASI (Steno), Typing Speed Test for HC (Min), Documentation, and Medical Examination.