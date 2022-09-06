Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Anesthesia Specialist. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till October 5. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from September 11 to October 7.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 96 posts of Anesthesia Specialists.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. CPS diploma or equivalent qualification. More details in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Anesthesia Specialist recruitment 2022 notification notice.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Anesthesia Specialist recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Anesthesia Specialist application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPSC Anesthesia Specialist recruitment 2022.