Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Gynaecology Specialist. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to edit their application forms till September 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 153 Gynaecology Specialist vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against Gynaecology Specialist post Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here