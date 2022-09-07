The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will close the application window for recruitment of Assistant Commandant -02/2023 batch today, September 7. Eligible candidates can apply online at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in upto 5.30 PM.

ICG Assistant Commandant 02/2023 batch notification offers 50 posts of General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry, 20 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) and 1 Law officer. The vacancies of GD and Technical are available only for male candidates.

ICG Assistant Commandant preliminary exam 2022 will be held in early January next year. The e-admit cards to eligible candidates for appearing in the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) will be issued from December 28 onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-24 years (born between July 1, 1997, to June 30, 2001) for both branches. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification:

  • General Duty (GD): i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.
  • Commercial Pilot Entry: Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - 12th pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate.
  • Technical: i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification.
  • Law: A degree in Law from a recognized university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Here’s ICG AC notification 02/2023 batch.

Steps to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant

  1. Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
  2. Go to ‘Join ICG as Officers(CGCAT)‘ and click on the registration link for Assistant Commandant 02/2023
  3. Register using personal details, fill the application form
  4. Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form
  5. Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I (CGCAT), Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.