MPHJS Main 2021 exam schedule released at mphc.gov.in; details here
MPHC has released the Main exam schedule for MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level) direct recruitment from Bar, Exam-2021.
Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the Main exam schedule for MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level) direct recruitment from Bar, Exam-2021. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in 7 days prior to the date of examination.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website mphc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result”
- Click on the admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.