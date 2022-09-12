The Department of Pre-University, Karnataka, will announce the Pre-University Certificate II or 2nd PUC supplementary examination result today, September 12. Students will be able to check and download their marks from the official websites karresutls.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in.

Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala, Govt Of Karnataka B.C Nagesh confirmed the result date and time on Twitter.

“Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website http://karresults.nic.in after 11.00 AM,” tweeted the minister.

Steps to download the result