Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 15, 2022. The exam was conducted on September 11, 2022.

PPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 320 posts of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) in the Department of Cooperation, Govt. of Punjab.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on Inspector Cooperative Societies In The Department Of Cooperation Government Of Punjab answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.