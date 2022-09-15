The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the online application window for Auditor (Mains) Competitive Exam 2020 today, September 15. Candidates can apply for the main examination on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date for the application hard copy to reach the Commission’s office is September 21, 2022, upto 5.00 PM. In total, 4259 candidates have qualified for the Auditor Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round.

Steps to apply for Auditor Main 2020 exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Login to the portal using your Username and Password Pay the fee and apply for the main examination Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.