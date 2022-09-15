Today, September 15, is the last date to apply for Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary examination can apply for the Main exam on Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to send the application form alongwith all the required documents to the Commission’s office is September 21, 2022. Earlier, the main application window was scheduled to open on June 24 which was suspended due to server maintenance.

Here’s the official notification.

A total of 969 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary examination.

Steps to apply for Project Manager Main exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Login to the portal using your Username and Password Pay the fee and apply for the main examination Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.