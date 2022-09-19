Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the result for the post of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion. Candidates can download their results from the official website slprbassam.in.

“All selected candidates are requested to reach Veterinary Ground, Khanapara, Guwahati on September 2, 2022, at 9.00 AM to receive intimation of appointment and orientation thereof,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions and 10 posts of Asstt. Deputy Controller Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the respective result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.