Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam calendar for various Group C posts. The notice regarding publication of advertisement and proposed examination date for various Group ‘C’ Examinations is available at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

According to the exam calendar, UKPSC will release the Uttarakhand Police recruitment 2022 (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer) notification on October 7 and the exam will be held on December 18.

UKPSC exam calendar 2022 Post Advertisement date Exam date Uttarakhand Police (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer) October 7 December 18, 2022 Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal October 14 January 8, 2023 Forest Guard October 21

January 22, 2023 Assistant Accountant October 28 February 12, 2023

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official websites for more details.