State Bank of India (SBI) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to 5,000+ vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 15 different circles around the country. Eligible candidates can apply at the SBI career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers till September 27.

SBI has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam is tentatively scheduled for November 2022.

Here’s SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-28 years as on August 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16.

Application Fee

Candidates (General/ OBC/ EWS) are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on application link under Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the main exam. Final selection will be subject to verification of eligibility for the post and qualifying in the test of specified opted local language, where applicable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.