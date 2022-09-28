The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Provisional result for Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022. Candidates can check and download their allotment result at the official website mcc.nic.in.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 11:00 AM of 28.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” reads the notification.

The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from September 29 to October 4.

Here’s the official notice.

The online registration for NEET PG counselling concluded on September 23 choice filling window was open till September 25.

Direct link to the provisional result.

MCC conducts online counselling for allotment of Post Graduate (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country under 50% All India Quota every year. The allotment of seats to the candidates is made based on the NEET-PG conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2022 are eligible to register for the counselling round.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result was declared on June 1. Qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process for admission.