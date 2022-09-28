Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the 2022-23 exam calendar for various posts. The notice regarding publication of advertisement and proposed examination date for various examinations is available at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

According to the exam calendar, UKPSC will release the Uttarakhand Police recruitment 2022 (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer) notification on October 7 and the exam will be held on December 18.

The exam calendar features dates for Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant, Jail Warden, Junior Assistant posts, etc.

Here’s UKPSC exam calendar 2023.