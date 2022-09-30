Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 92787 candidates applied for the examination, of which 820 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The exam was conducted on May 29, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM.2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.