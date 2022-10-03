Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from October 6, 2022.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 5, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from November 6 to 8, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates from the unreserved category should not be more than the age of 40 years, whereas the upper age limit for SC/ST/OSC/ALC/IB/RBA/PSP/EWS category candidates is 43 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Laws of University established by Law of India.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.