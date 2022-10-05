Today, October 5, will close the registration window for recruitment to the posts of Lab Attendant G-II, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer, and others today, October 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Lab Attendant G-II: 05

Office Assistant: 01

Upper Division Clerk: 09

Lower Division Clerk: 07

Technical Assistant/Technician: 17

Nuclear Medicine Technician: 04

Store Keeper: 03

Warden (Hostel): 02

Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration): 01

Personal Assistant (PA): 01

Stenographer: 03

Lineman (Electrical): 02

Operator (Lift or E&M): 01

Legal Assistant: 01

Medical Record Technician: 02

Junior Hindi Translator: 01

CSSD Technician: 01

Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist): 01

Occupational Therapist: 01

Electrician: 03

Wireman: 18

Dissection Hall Attendant: 01

Junior Engineer Civil: 01

Hospital Attendant G-III (Nursing Orderly): 03

Driver (Ordinary Grade): 01

Cashier: 04

Assistant Security Officer: 01

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.