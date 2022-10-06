Today, October 6, is the last date to apply online for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. 30 words per minute in Hindi typing test.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. The applicants from PWD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 12.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Click on “Career” tab Now click on “Click here to apply online for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant against Advertisement no. U-50/UPRVUSA/2022” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.