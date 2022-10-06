Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the examination date for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2022. The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on FSO 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.