The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will release the round 4 seat allotment result on October 4 at 5.00 PM. Registered candidates can check and download the JOSAA seat allotment result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their admission by online reporting, fee payment, and uploading documents at the institute till October 10 upto 5.00 PM.

Direct link to JoSAA 2022 schedule.

The initiation of withdrawal of seat/exit from the seat allocation process (Round 4) is from October 8 to 11.

Steps to check JOSAA seat allotment result

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Go to the View Seat Allotment Result Round 4 link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The seat allotment result will appear on the screen Check and download

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.