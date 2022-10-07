Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2020. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 13 and 14 in three shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

Candidates will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on AE-Civil/Mechanical/Electrical 2020 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.