The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the TS ICET 2022 counselling process at the official website tsicet.nic.in for admission into MBA and MCA courses.

Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between October 8 to 12. Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be held from October 10 to 13 and candidates have to freeze option by October 15.

The TS ICET round 1 seat allotment result will be out on October 18.

Candidates who had qualified in TS ICET 2022 and who secured 50% (for Unreserved) and 45% (for reserved) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the counselling process, reads the official notification.

Here’s TS ICET counselling notification 2022.

Processing Fee

The applicants from SC/ST category are required to pay the processing fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable for other category candidates.

Steps to register for TS ICET counselling 2022:

Visit official website tsicet.nic.in Go to ‘Pay Processing Fee’ and login using TS ICET Hall Ticket No, TS ICET Registration No and Date of Birth Pay fee, fill basic information and book slot Submit and save a copy.