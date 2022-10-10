The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the skill test and document verification schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from Commission’s official website apssb.nic.in.

The skill test is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2022, in the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hill, Doimukh. The DV will be conducted after the completion of the skill test.

Candidates will have to bring their admit card of Combined Graduate Level Written Examination, 2022 without fail, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The skill test is mandatory but of qualifying nature for the post of UDC. The candidates will have to secure at least 33% (16.5 marks) in aggregate to qualify the Basic Computer Application Test. The marks secured in the skill test will not be counted for preparation of the final merit list.

