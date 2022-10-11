National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for filling up 292 various academic positions under direct recruitment in NCERT, New Delhi and at its constituent units located at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website ncert.nic.in till October 28.

The NCERT recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 292 vacancies, of which 39 are for the post of Professor, 97 for Associate Professor and 153 for Assistant Professor in various subjects/specializations and 1 for Librarian and 2 for Assistant Librarian.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, experience, terms and conditions, pay scale and other details in the notification below:

Here’s NCERT recruitment 2022 notification.

Application fee

Applicants belonging to UR/OBC/EWS are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 through online payment mode only. Women applicants and applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempted from payment of fee.

Selection Process

The list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the NCERT website. The shortlisted candidates will be allowed to appear for the interview only after verification of their eligibility.

Steps to apply for NCERT vacancy 2022:

Visit official website ncert.nic.in Go to ‘Announcements’ - ‘Vacancies’ - click on ‘Apply Now’ for Advertisement No. 172/2022 Read instructions and go to apply online link Create account, choose post, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for NCERT recruitment 2022.