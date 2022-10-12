Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Physical Education Teacher or PTI exam 2022 for Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from October 13 to 15, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 100.

Here’s the official notification.

The RSMSSB PTI exam 2022 was conducted on September 25 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.30 to 4.30 PM.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5546 posts of PTI.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on PTI 2022 Paper I and Paper II answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PTI 2022 Paper I answer key.

Direct link to PTI 2022 Paper II answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.