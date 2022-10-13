The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of the Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination 2020. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 88 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment. The interview was held from July 12 to 16, 2022, in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM for a total of 222 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process commenced on May 11, 2020.

Steps to download MVI 2020 final result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results: Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MVI 2020 final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.