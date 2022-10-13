Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result of the Senior Technical Assistant 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

A total of 446 candidates have been declared qualified in the examination.

The exam was conducted on October 1, 2022. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 12 vacancies of Senior Technical Assistant.

Steps to download the STA 2022 result

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the results link Click on “Result of Advt. No. 10/2022. (Senior Technical Assistant)” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

