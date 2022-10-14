UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the typing test schedule for SI/ASI 2020 posts. As per the notification, the typing test will be conducted from October 18 to 20, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website uppbpb.gov.in from October 15 (10.00 AM) onwards.

The board has also released the practice link on the website. A total of 5863 candidates have been shortlisted in the DV/PST round.

Here’s the official notification.

List of candidates shortlisted for typing test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) posts, 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.