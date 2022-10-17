The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Nursing Officer. Once released, applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each.

The Admission letters will be available in the website of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in before 15 days of the date of the examination, which may be downloaded by the candidates by using their User ID and Password to appear for the examination. No hard-copy of the Admission letter will be sent to any candidate by post, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 Nursing Officer posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Candidate Login’ Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.