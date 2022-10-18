The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) have been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17.10.2022. The Candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password,” reads the notification.

The candidates may take a print out of their Final Answer Key(s) alongwith respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from October 17, 2022, to November 16, 2022, (upto 5.00 PM).

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021” Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout

Direct link to download the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.