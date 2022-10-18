The Nainital Bank Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees (MTs) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nainitalbank.co.in till October 25, 2022.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 13, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 MTs vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 33 years as on September 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduation/ Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of computer operations is essential.

Direct link to the official notice.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000 including GST.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on the application link under “Notification for Engagement of Management Trainees” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.