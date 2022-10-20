Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) under Advt No 12/2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC ADO written exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 13. The information regarding downloading Admit Cards will be displayed on Commission’s website.

“The question paper of recruitment test will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ$ based on the syllabus enclosed, and the same will be in English language only,” reads the notification. For each wrong answer, one-fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted.

HPSC has notified a total of 20 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Development Officer’ (Farm Implements) in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana.

