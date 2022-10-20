National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score card for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2022. Candidates can download the results from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on September 20, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Score Card AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2022”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the score card.

Candidates who have qualified the examination will be called for the counselling rounds. The counselling schedule shall be released soon on the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.